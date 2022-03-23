Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.23.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Wednesday morning.

Gino Casanova is joining Shumaker Advisors Florida as Chief of Staff, the firm announced Wednesday.

Casanova most recently worked as vice president of business development at CopyPress. He previously led government affairs for AdventHealth, a Florida-based nonprofit health care system with facilities in nine states.

“It is an exciting time to join Shumaker Advisors, as the firm continues to recruit top leaders in Tampa Bay and beyond who are committed to making a difference in their communities,” Casanova said. “I am honored to join this elite team and look forward to using my experience in business and government relations to continue this exponential growth at Shumaker.”

Before entering the private sector, Casanova served as a legislative aide to former state Sen. Mike Fasano. In that role, he helped research, write and pass more than 100 bills.

“Gino is a game-changer and is respected for his ability to achieve the most challenging goals through strong team-building and dedication,” said Ron Christaldi, the president and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “We are thrilled to have his leadership at Shumaker and know he will bring tremendous value to our clients.”

Shumaker Advisors’ latest addition follows the hire of former DBPR Deputy Secretary MJ Johnston the team at Suskey Consulting, which merged into Shumaker Advisors Florida late last year.

___

Spotted — Taylor Budowich on the MxM’s founders list, alongside Donald Trump Jr. Before he went from Donald Trump spox to news app founder, the GOP operative organized hundreds of rallies in support of Republican politicians such as U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz and also served in the upper levels of Tea Party Express and Richard Corcoran’s political committee, Watchdog PAC.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@EllieVHall: Hard to think of a better indictment of the state of media in 2022 than a reporter calling into a newsroom meeting from a literal war zone to find out if he’ll have a job when he gets back.

—@EllieNYC: Imagine spending 9 years on the bench and writing almost 600 opinions and then having your law school enemy pick 5 of them to suggest that you are a supporter of pedophile.

—@AndrewSolender: “I’m completely over mask mandates,” DCCC Chair Sean Maloney tells @Axios. “I don’t think they make any sense anymore. I’m for whatever gets rid of mask mandates as quickly as possible.”

—@GovRonDeSantis: By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.

—@SWalker_7: No. Lia Thomas is the Women’s 500 Freestyle champion. No amount of transphobia in this tweet will change that.

—@ESPN: ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans.

—@BSFarrington: I just spent more one-on-one time talking with @SenRickScott this morning than my total with @GovRonDeSantis in his three-plus years in office. Thank you, Senator, for your thoughts.