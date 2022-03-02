Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.2.22

By Peter Schorsch

“Ash Wednesday forces us to confront death, but it also offers hope” via Tish Harrison Warren of The New York Times — We as a culture tend to strenuously avoid the fact of human mortality. Of course, we all know that we will die. With the blessings of

modern medicine, people are living longer, and when death comes, it often happens in medical spaces, far from where most of us live and spend our time. The church has long said that facing death, without denial or distraction, is a necessary part of living truthfully. Christianity Today reported on an annual funeral industry study that showed that after a decade of steady decline, the percentage of people aged 40 and over who say that religion is “very important” in the funeral of a loved one spiked by 10 percentage points in 2020.

“Christians around the globe take up fasting for Ukraine on Ash Wednesday” via Sarah Pulliam Bailey of The Washington Post — Pope Francis and other Christian leaders around the globe have encouraged believers to fast and pray for Ukrainians on Ash Wednesday, a day when many Christians are reminded of their mortality with a swipe of ashes to their foreheads. The last two years have led clergy scrambling to find ways to distribute ashes safely during the pandemic. This year, Christian leaders’ attention has turned to the recent attacks from Russia on Ukraine with calls for prayers for peace. “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war,” Pope Francis wrote in his call for fasting. The ancient Christian practice of fasting allows believers to heighten their senses and focus their spiritual energies.

Florida voters may not agree on much, but they agree that companies shouldn’t buy, sell, or share personal data without allowing consumers to opt out.

According to a poll conducted by Gainesville-based firm Data Targeting, 96% of voters are opposed to businesses commoditizing their data — a level of support virtually unheard of in the political realm.

The poll also found a sizable majority (79%) supported potential legislation that would provide consumers more control over their personal data, including the right to request companies delete it or stop selling it. Data Targeting noted the concept’s popularity rivals that of school board term limits, which polls at 78%.

Though conducted in December, the poll comes as lawmakers consider a bill that would establish data privacy protections in the state.

HB 9, sponsored by Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland, would give consumers the right to determine what information has been collected, request the data be deleted or corrected, and opt-out of the sale or sharing of that personal information.

The measure faces staunch opposition from businesses and industry associations, which warn of billions of dollars in potential compliance costs. However, supporters of the legislation say the bill is needed to curb predatory data mining and that the potential costs would be shouldered only by companies that actively trade in consumer data.

When presented with the opposition’s talking points, support held at 63%. Further, 52% of supporters said they would be more likely to vote for a legislator who backed the bill, including 34% who said they would be “much more likely.”

Read the polling memo here.

Political fundraising and consulting firm Capital Resources has added one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top fundraisers to its team.

The new hire is Nicole Rees, who served as DeSantis’ Director of Finance Operations and the Republican Party of Florida’s Finance Director.

“As the election year heats up, I want our clients to have the best team behind them. With Nicole on board, I know our candidates will have the resources they need to be successful,” said firm founder Tony Cortese.

“Nicole has a sterling reputation within the world of Florida campaign finance. She’s an all-star, and I’m thrilled to work alongside her,” Capital Resources finance consultant Cameron Ulrich added.

Cortese and Ulrich launched the firm in the fall of 2020 after coming off a record funding cycle for House Majority, RPOF’s chief fundraising vehicle for state House campaigns. The Tallahassee-based firm now counts some of the state’s top elected Republicans among its clients.

Capital Resources clients include House Speaker Chris Sprowls, House Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull, House Majority Leader Mike Grant, and Reps. Erin Grall and Ralph Massullo, both of whom are running for Senate seats in 2022.

“Tony and Cameron have built an impressive roster of members and candidates. I’m excited to take my fundraising experience into the arena of legislative politics,” Rees said.

—@Pontifex: I invite everyone to make this coming 2nd March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace: let believers dedicate themselves intensively to prayer and fasting. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.

—@ZelenskyyUa: To the world: what is the point of saying “never again” for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating …

—@PBump: There is a non-zero (though exceedingly low) chance that Congress might soon let you get some friends together and seize an oligarch’s yacht to keep as your own.

—@JonAllenDC: First State of the Union with two women standing behind the President.

—@ValDemings: As we support the Ukrainian people in the face of a Russian invasion, it is disheartening to see that Marco Rubio will not be attending the President’s address tonight. It’s time for Marco to put aside his partisan politics, and participate in Congress as he was elected to do.

—@DWUhlfelderLaw: Marco Rubio rushed to head of line for vaccine but is boycotting tonight’s State of the Union because he said he’s too busy to take a COVID-19 test

—@DaveWeigel: Be honest: Did you know that the Freedom Convoy was still happening?

—@MarcEElias: Ron DeSantis is playing politics in order to deny Black voters and Democrats legal and constitutional congressional districts. The GOP legislature has a choice. It can pass fair legal maps, or it can follow him, get sued and watch as its members spend time in depositions.

—@Fineout: The fact that legislative leaders only gave the actual conferences just two days to meet indicates that all decisions are likely to be made behind closed doors with everyone told about it afterward

—@SteveSchale: An old African proverb reminds us that “A low-class man will just talk, but deeds are the hallmark of a gentleman.” @JayerWilliamson is by every definition, a gentleman. Hate to see you tap out of the process, my friend. The place is better with you in it.

—@MacStipanovich: To paraphrase Chief Joseph, from where the sun now stands, I will tweet no more until Easter.

