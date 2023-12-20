Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.20.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Colorado Supreme Court says Donald Trump is ineligible to run again” via Erica Orden, Kyle Cheney and Zach Montellaro of POLITICO — The Colorado Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that Trump is disqualified by the Constitution from serving as President again because he stoked an insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. The 4-3 ruling, which rests on an interpretation of the 14th Amendment, will almost certainly force the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve whether Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, is eligible to hold future public office. The Colorado court ruled that Trump cannot appear on the state’s presidential ballot next year, but the ruling will not take effect immediately to give Trump time to appeal.

___

University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced another slate of projects that will receive a slice of the new funding lawmakers set aside for the state’s flagship university in the 2023-24 budget.

The successful proposals include a space institute designed to expand exploration of the cosmos, a project to improve construction through robotic automation and artificial intelligence, an initiative to propel the university to global prominence in sports performance, and an effort to improve agriculture and environmental sustainability.

“The University of Florida is a world-changing institution. Our faculty do incredible work, and we are making some strategic bets on projects that can transform everything from space exploration and agriculture to construction and sports,” Sasse said.

“We want to elevate UF’s reputation as a national research leader and innovator. We’ve been entrusted with resources from the state, and we’re putting those resources to work. Gators are doing groundbreaking, interdisciplinary work here that will have a powerful impact on the industries of the future — in Florida and beyond.”

The funding, which has been awarded to winning proposals in four rounds since the beginning of October, aims to enhance the student experience and advance interdisciplinary scholarship.

Lawmakers earlier this year approved $130 million for UF and Sasse subsequently committed to spending more than half the funds on special strategic projects. A total of $24 million was delivered to deans to report back on their use of the funds and another $50 million was made available across all colleges and administrative units.

UF received more than 250 project submissions and 40 proposals were selected.

___

The Sierra Club Florida Executive Committee has appointed Susannah Randolph as the organization’s new Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susannah as our new Director of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter. She has long been an instrumental member of the Sierra Club team, and her past accomplishments speak volumes to the wealth of expertise and qualifications she brings to her new role. We are looking forward to great things for both our Chapter and Florida’s environmental movement as a whole under her leadership,” said Executive Committee Chair James Scott.

Randolph added, “I am delighted to be appointed as the Director of Sierra Club Florida. There’s no doubt that our state is entering into a pivotal time in 2024, and I am committed to making sure our organization is fully prepared to meet the challenges ahead. Together, we will continue leading the way in building a better, brighter future for Florida’s environment.”

Randolph first joined the Sierra Club in 2017 as a Senior Campaign Representative for the Beyond Coal campaign in Florida. During her tenure, she built the most diverse campaign team in the country to reignite the effort to move Florida beyond coal and fossil fuels and help secure the retirement of three coal units in Orlando and Tampa Bay.

She also worked closely with the Florida Chapter and the Northeast Florida Group on the Renew Jax campaign to urge the city government to commit to using renewable energy by 2050.

___

Michael Bourré will return as president of the Florida Home Builders Association, effective Jan. 1.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran and University of Florida alum is a past FHBA president and currently works as president of Bourré Construction Group in Fleming Island.

“Michael has dedicated a significant amount of his time to bettering the Florida building industry through his service in our association,” FHBA CEO Rusty Payton said.

“In 2011 he served as president of the Northeast Florida Builders Association in Jacksonville, served as Chair of the FHBA Government Affairs Committee in 2016, and ultimately led the direction of the FHBA as president of our 8,000-member organization during the tumultuous year of 2020. He has worked diligently for nearly a decade to enhance the Florida Building Code to protect the health, safety and welfare of all Floridians. This position is befitting his steadfast work in the industry.”

In addition to his roles at Bourré Construction Group and FHBA, Bourré serves as a Clay County Planning Commissioner and is a gubernatorial appointee to the Northeast Florida Regional Council. He is also the recipient of the Northeast Florida Builders Association’s Pinnacle Builder of the Year Award and was recently recognized as Clay County Builder of the Year.

Within his community, Bourré has worked with HabiJax, helping to provide affordable homes to those less fortunate. He is also a strong supporter of local charities and nonprofit groups including the Marine Corps League and Boy Scouts of America.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tucker Carlson calls out DeSantis’ campaign: “The people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life.” pic.twitter.com/GAE1okdnsQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 19, 2023

—@KitMaher: .@RonDeSantis earlier on FEC complaint alleging illegal coordination between his campaign & Never Back Down: “Give me a break,” DeSantis said following NBD event in Cedar Rapids. “Trust me, I have no — there’s a lot of things that happened that I wish I had control over.”

—@MattGaetz: I’m looking forward to all the DeSantis & (Donald) Trump people being friends again. January 16. Then we go beat Nikki in New Hampshire together. Then we go beat (President Joe) Biden and rescue this country.

Tweet, tweet:

Honored to accept the @IsraelBonds Prime Minister’s Circle Award tonight in Boca Raton! FL is blessed by our partnership with Israel and we’re proud to expand that by investing over $260M in Israel bonds. I encourage every state in the country to purchase Israel Bonds in support… pic.twitter.com/L8payKMM1E — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) December 19, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

So grateful for another year married to the most sincere and loving woman I’ve ever known. Maria has loved me through the ups and downs never losing faith of where we could go, believing in all that it could grow to be. 19 years has flown by and excited for the lifetime ahead pic.twitter.com/VmkQyR4PR4 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 19, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ premieres — 2; Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ premieres — 4; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 20; 2024 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In and reception — 20; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 20; CNN to host first of two GOP Primary debates — 21; Iowa Caucuses begin — 26; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 26; House District 35 Special Election — 27; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 28; CNN’s second GOP Primary debate — 32; New Hampshire Primary — 34; Red Dog Blue Dog 2024 — 35; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 46; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 49; Super Bowl LVIII — 53; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 66; Michigan Democratic Primary — 69; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 72; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 74; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 75; Super Tuesday — 76; Last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 79; 2024 Oscars — 81; Georgia Democratic Primary — 83; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 99; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 141; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 155; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 191; Republican National Convention begins — 209; ‘Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 219; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 240; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 248; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 303; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 306; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 337; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 422; ‘Moana’ premieres — 555; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 583; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 688; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 688; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 730; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 863; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 889; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,094; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,234; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,193; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,921.

— TOP STORY —

“Evan Power announces run for Florida GOP Chair” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “It is imperative we move the party forward quickly and efficiently,” the Tallahassee Republican told Florida Politics. “With the 2024 Elections less than a year away we need to hit the ground running. On Jan. 8, I will ask my fellow RPOF members to entrust me with the responsibility to lead our Republican team to victory.”

Power ran against Christian Ziegler earlier this year for the position of State Chair, which Ziegler narrowly won in February. Ziegler at the time encouraged Power’s election as Vice Chair to unite the party after the close contest.

Evan Power launches a campaign to succeed Christian Ziegler.

At the time, Ziegler’s win was viewed as a victory for supporters of Trump over those close to DeSantis, two Florida candidates currently competing for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

But in the past few weeks, calls for Ziegler’s resignation have grown amid a swirling sex scandal and ongoing rape investigation.

The party’s full Executive Committee is scheduled to meet Jan. 8 in Tallahassee for the purpose of formally removing Ziegler and electing a new State Chair.

Power is the first to formally announce a run for state Chair. In the meantime, he as Vice Chair is serving effectively as acting Chair until an election can be held.

—“GOP Vice Chair Power on verge of receiving huge Republican endorsements for Chair” via Javier Manjarres of Floridian Press

Neal Dunn backs Power for RPOF Chair — Power’s party Chair campaign earned an early endorsement from U.S. Rep. Dunn. “I’m proud to endorse Evan Power as the Republican Party of Florida Chair. Evan is a proven leader who was instrumental in the huge success of the Florida GOP in recent years. There’s too much at stake statewide and nationwide, and Florida will need someone with the expertise to lead the fight and win. I firmly believe Evan is more than capable of restoring the good name of the RPOF, upholding conservative values, and leading our party to victory in 2024,” said Dunn, who represents Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. A news release announcing the endorsement added, “Dunn has proudly supported Evan Power’s efforts to keep Florida red for many years. Most recently, he publicly announced his endorsement of Power for Florida’s Republican National Committeeman. He also supported Evan Power during his RPOF Chair re-election campaign in 2022.”

— THE TRAIL —

Ron DeSantis 2024 swipes at Nikki Haley’s ‘VP Dream’ — The DeSantis campaign is rolling out a new “microsite” dinging Haley for her supposed “dream of becoming Donald Trump’s Vice President.” According to a news release, “The site details how Haley has combined with Trump to spend over $30 million smearing Ron DeSantis with false attacks, all while refusing to criticize the former President. Haley’s reluctance to forcefully fire back at Trump comes even as the former President’s Super PAC is now running negative ads against her in New Hampshire.” DeSantis 2024 Press Secretary Bryan Griffin added, “As illustrated on our new microsite at TrumpNikki2024.com, Nikki Haley is so committed to her VP ambitions that she refuses to spend a dime attacking Donald Trump, despite MAGA Inc.’s new ad accurately blasting her for being a tax-hiking liberal.”

A new Ron DeSantis website blasts a Donald Trump/Nikki Haley ticket.

“Haley aims for second place with Koch Group’s $70 million” via Stephanie Lai of Bloomberg — The Haley campaign and Americans for Prosperity Action, the advocacy group founded by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch, aren’t trying to win over Trump supporters. The Koch Group reported in July it amassed more than $70 million — roughly the same amount Biden’s campaign raised last quarter. That money will be spent to ensure Haley, the Koch network’s preferred candidate and a favorite of the Wall Street donor class, makes a strong showing Jan. 15. She has said she’s aiming to finish second, ahead of DeSantis. Americans for Prosperity Action is also planning to boost candidates in other state and local races.

“Trump super PAC launches ad against Haley as she rises in New Hampshire” via Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post — A super PAC supporting Trump is launching television ads in New Hampshire targeting Haley, whose campaign has gained momentum in the Granite State, host of the first GOP Primary. The ad shows footage of Haley saying in 2013 that she would never support raising the gas tax and then again in 2015, saying, “Let’s increase the gas tax by 10 cents.” “New Hampshire can’t afford Nikki ‘High Tax’ Haley,” a narrator concludes. While the ad targets a major concern for conservative voters, tax increases, it’s based on a misleading claim that’s been frequently used by GOP campaigns this cycle — that Haley supported a gas tax hike.

“Ad Wars: As Trump super PAC targets Haley in New Hampshire ad, her super PAC fires back” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — A super PAC supporting Haley’s campaign launched a new ad in New Hampshire, which argues that Trump “knows Haley’s the only one who can beat him.” The spot by Stand for America (SFA) Fund comes on the same day that the Trump-aligned super PAC Make America Great Again (MAGA) Inc. went up in New Hampshire with a competing commercial that blasts Haley over gas taxes. The dueling ads in the state that holds the first Primary and second overall contest in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating calendar come as Haley continues to gain momentum with less than four weeks to go until the first votes in the Republican race.

To watch Haley’s ad, please click the image below:

“Haley, Trump and ‘chaos follows him.’” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Haley is trying to find the secret formula for running against Trump. The most recent Fox News national poll, in which Trump is leading DeSantis by 57 points and Haley by 60, shows that no one has discovered the formula yet. Haley’s most recent attempt to deal with the Trump question — why vote for me instead of him? — is to say that “chaos follows” Trump wherever he goes. Haley began testing the “chaos” idea in October and specifically used the phrase “chaos follows him” in an interview with CNBC Nov. 15. But she gave it a full airing for the first time in a speech in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Nov. 27.

— MORE 2024 —

“Trump returns to Iowa as GOP rivals barnstorm state” via Eric Bradner, Daniel Strauss, David Wright and Steve Contorno of CNN — Trump remains the dominant front-runner in national and early state polls. But at recent campaign stops and in interviews and television advertisements, his Primary opponents have escalated their attacks on each other in the hopes of consolidating the support of Republican voters and donors who are ready to move on from Trump. “We’ve been to this show before. It was 2016,” said Jim Merrill, a New Hampshire-based Republican strategist. But it’s not clear that any of them can do what Trump’s Primary foes in 2016 couldn’t and seriously threaten the former President’s hold on the party. “I think the window has all but closed for a Trump alternative at this point,” said Republican strategist Gregg Keller, the former American Conservative Union executive director.

Donald Trump heads to Iowa for another campaign swing.

“Trump is poised to dominate Iowa caucuses despite barely campaigning there” via Seema Mehta of The Los Angeles Times — The usual path to victory in the Iowa Caucuses involves meeting voters in cozy living rooms and greasy Pizza Ranches, marching in small-town parades and flipping pork chops at the Iowa State Fair, all while taking endless questions about immigration policy, abortion and ethanol subsidies. Trump hasn’t done any of that. He has spent a sliver of the time his 2024 GOP presidential rivals have in the state, holding a handful of rallies and avoiding being grilled by voters. Yet in every recent poll of Iowa Republicans, he holds what would appear to be an insurmountable lead.

“Trump’s 2024 plan: Win Iowa by double digits, wrap up the nomination by March” via Vaughn Hillyard, Dasha Burns and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — Trump expects to wrap up his party’s nomination by March 19. The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to openly discuss campaign strategy, said they calculate that Trump will cross the threshold for a majority of delegates to next Summer’s Republican National Convention on that date. But if all goes according to plan for Trump, he will put the writing on the wall for his rivals long before that — perhaps as early as Super Tuesday, on March 5, or even after the first four Caucus and Primary contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are concluded in late February.

“Trump super PAC launches ad against Haley as she rises in New Hampshire” via Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post — A super PAC supporting Trump is launching television ads in New Hampshire targeting Haley, whose campaign has gained momentum in the Granite State, host of the first GOP Primary. The ad shows footage of Haley saying in 2013 that she would never support raising the gas tax and then again in 2015, saying, “Let’s increase the gas tax by 10 cents.” “New Hampshire can’t afford Nikki ‘High Tax’ Haley,” a narrator concludes. While the ad targets a major concern for conservative voters, tax increases, it’s based on a misleading claim that’s been frequently used by GOP campaigns this cycle — that Haley supported a gas tax hike.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“New Hampshire Democrats are mad at Joe Biden. They’re working to help him anyway” via Dan Merica of The Messenger — Biden and the Democratic National Committee stirred up considerable anger earlier this year when they voted to move New Hampshire out of its prized first-in-nation Primary position — leading Biden to stay off the ballot in the state once Democrats announced they would not comply with the change. That decision has New Hampshire in line for punishment by the Democratic Committee. But Biden has a deep well of support in New Hampshire, especially among top operatives with decades of experience working in the Granite State. Many of them did not want the President to fully sit out the contest, even if they were frustrated with him and his political advisers.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis promised to ‘drain the swamp’ in Florida. But his record on medical marijuana raises questions” via Steve Contorno, Scott Glover, Randi Kaye and Nelli Black of CNN — DeSantis, who had adopted the “drain the swamp” pledge for himself in his bid to become Florida’s Governor, routinely tells voters on the campaign trail that he kept that promise in Florida and will do the same in Washington, D.C., if elected President. But the first bill DeSantis signed into law as Governor, legalizing smokable medical marijuana in the Sunshine State, raises questions about catering to special interests and campaign donors. DeSantis was courted by marijuana interests who helped bankroll his campaign, including the family of a man who would become one of his top political appointees and a Republican fundraiser who would later go to prison for campaign finance violations. Industry lobbyists raised money for him, special interests donated to him, and one marijuana entrepreneur flew him in a private plane.

Ron DeSantis promises to ‘drain the swamp.’ Many are suspicious. Image via AP.

“DeSantis announces more than $24 million to 16 rural communities through the rural infrastructure fund” via Florida Daily — Last week, DeSantis announced more than $24 million in awards to 16 rural communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. The announcement includes five awards for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. These funds support community economic development projects that will strengthen public infrastructure and expand job opportunities for employers and families in rural communities. Additionally, DeSantis announced $5 million in available RIF funding for Hurricane Idalia-impacted communities. “We are committed to providing Florida’s rural communities with the resources they need to support long-term economic growth,” said DeSantis. “These investments will improve infrastructure, attract new businesses and accelerate Florida’s unprecedented growth.”

“Florida State Guard unit received weapons training for migrant responses” via Ana Ceballos and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — A select group of volunteers expected to help DeSantis intercept migrants at sea gathered at a Panhandle combat training facility this Fall for lessons on how to use rifles and pistols, treat “massive hemorrhages” and practice “aerial gunnery.” The training sessions, authorized this Summer following a surge in migrant arrivals by boat to the Keys, mostly from Cuba and Haiti, were for a specialized unit of the Florida State Guard, revived last year by the Florida Legislature. The unit that received the training has the power to make arrests and carry weapons under state law, unlike the majority of State Guard members, who so far have responded to natural disasters.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Congress erupts after court disqualifies Trump from Colorado ballot” via Andrew Solender of Axios — The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to disqualify Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot quickly touched off fierce reactions from members of Congress in both parties. The case has the potential to reignite an explosive national debate about the nature of the Jan. 6 riot and the degree to which the former President should be held accountable for the violence. Four of the seven judges on the court ruled that the 14th Amendment’s prohibition on individuals who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office applies to Trump, the first such state to do so.

Dropping Trump from the Colorado ballot has Congress riled up.

“Feds ‘deeply alarmed’ after 360,000 Florida kids lose Medicaid, insurance coverage” via Caroline Catherman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — New figures show that 360,000 fewer Florida children were enrolled in subsidized health insurance plans this Fall than earlier in the year, leading federal officials to blast the state for its management of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a letter to DeSantis on Monday that he is “deeply alarmed” by the number of children who lost coverage. Becerra urged Florida and eight other states with the nation’s largest coverage losses to make it easier for eligible people to maintain their insurance. In total, over 800,000 Florida residents have been removed from the state’s Medicaid program from March to September. About half all terminated Floridians lost coverage for procedural reasons such as failing to update their contact information.

“Congress abandons Ukraine aid until next year as border talks continue” via Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times — Congress gave up on a last-ditch bid to speed through emergency military aid to Ukraine before the end of the year, as negotiators failed to cement a deal that Republicans have demanded tying the money to a crackdown on migration across the U.S. border with Mexico. “It is our hope that their efforts will allow the Senate to take swift action on the national security supplemental early in the new year,” Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitch McConnell said in a rare joint statement. They pledged to address Ukraine aid and border measures alongside military funding to Israel and the Indo-Pacific, promising that “the Senate will not let these national security challenges go unanswered.”

“Capitol Police looking into criminal charges over staffer sex tape” via Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — Capitol Hill law enforcement is still investigating the now-former Senate staffer who took and shared a video of himself engaged in sexual activities in a Senate hearing room. Aidan Maese-Czeropski’s firing from Sen. Ben Cardin’s office did not close the book on the incident. A Capitol Police investigation last week initially centered on the identity of those featured in the video. It’s now continuing with a focus on what crimes may have been committed and what charges Maese-Czeropski or others could face.

“Ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy submits formal resignation from Congress” via Audrey Fahlberg of National Review — It’s official: McCarthy submitted his formal resignation from Congress on Tuesday. “I hereby submit my resignation effective on Dec. 31, 2023, as United States Representative of the 20th District of California,” McCarthy said in a letter read Tuesday by the House reading clerk during a pro forma session. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the great people and communities of Kern, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Tulare, Fresno, and Kings counties over the past 17 years — and especially my hometown of Bakersfield in the central valley of the great state of California.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Governor funds $100M of projects to benefit Indian River Lagoon” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — DeSantis announced a combined $100 million was awarded to a suite of projects in the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program created in May. The awards will support 21 projects to improve water quality in the 156-mile-long lagoon along Florida’s Atlantic coast. In May at the Pelican Yacht Club in Fort Pierce, DeSantis signed House Bill 1379 contained within the state budget. He reinforced the state government’s commitment to protect Florida’s environment including the IRL. “Florida’s prized waterways draw visitors from across the world and are the foundation of our local economies. We are advancing our efforts to protect the Indian River Lagoon through smart investments that will continue to preserve this waterway,” DeSantis said via news release.

“Jimmy Patronis wants $5.5M to expand state’s Division of Consumer Services” via Tarik Minor of News4Jax — Patronis wants to expand what he calls one of the state’s best-kept secrets: The Division of Consumer Services. At a time when everything, including insurance, seems to cost more money, and the state of Florida is in the midst of a property insurance crisis, Patronis said he’s asking the Legislature for $5.5 million to increase the Consumer Services Division’s size so it can provide more face-to-face assistance for insurance needs of all kinds. “We had over 70,000 phone calls last year to our Consumer Services Division. And whether it’s life insurance, car insurance, health insurance or you know, catastrophic claims when it comes to a hurricane, this is what our experts do,” Patronis said.

Sked

— 8:30 a.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss the State School Trust Fund. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 9 a.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss “Article V” revenues, which help fund the court system. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The Self-Insurance Estimating Conference meets to analyze the state’s health insurance program for state employees. Room 117, Knott Building.

—“Debate continues over changing the Florida state bird” via Regan McCarthy of NPR

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Abortion-rights backers ‘confident’ they have signatures to make 2024 ballot” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights say they have hit a major milestone needed to get the issue before Florida voters in next year’s election. Floridians Protecting Freedom reported Tuesday it will submit 1.4 million signatures to election supervisors by the end of the year, well above the nearly 900,000 needed to make the ballot. “We’re confident we’re going to submit enough petitions to get on the ballot,” said Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel. If it makes the ballot, the amendment must win at least 60% of the vote to secure passage.

Tweet, tweet:

I am honored to be endorsed by AFSCME-Florida as I run for reelection to FL House District 13. The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is the nation’s largest and fastest growing public services employees union. pic.twitter.com/AeOGuniJsJ — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) December 19, 2023

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Ex-Chief, current Commissioner call on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to quit amid Herald investigation” via Joey Flechas and Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — A former Miami Police Chief and a just-elected Miami Commissioner are calling on Mayor Suarez to resign after the Miami Herald published an investigation revealing the Mayor’s cozy relationship with Saudi Arabia’s ruling regime. The Mayor’s Office brushed off any suggestion that he should quit. Hours after the Herald published an article examining Suarez’s role in the Saudi kingdom’s efforts to repair a reputation for human rights abuses, Damian Pardo, one of five Commissioners, said in an exclusive interview that the Mayor should immediately step down. “It’s the only way confidence in elected officials and in our city government will be restored,” said Pardo, who was elected in November.

Damian Pardo is calling for the immediate resignation of Francis Suarez.

“Not all Miami-Dade high schools require uniforms. A new proposal could change that” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — The Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday is expected to determine whether it should extend its policy mandating uniforms to include prekindergarten and high school students. Though district policy only requires students in K-8 schools to wear uniforms, most prekindergarten and high school students already wear some sort of uniform required by their school, district staff said at a Committee meeting last week. The move would simply codify what many students in those groups are already required to do. There currently are only seven district schools that enroll students in grades nine through 12 that have chosen to not implement a uniform policy, district staff said.

“New Florida financial disclosure law leads majority of North Palm Beach Council to resign” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Three North Palm Beach Village Council members have resigned over a new state law that takes effect in January that will require elected officials of municipalities to disclose their personal finances in a document called “Form 6.” Council member Darryl Aubrey announced his departure first. He served 17 years on the Council. Mayor David Norris, who served a total of 27 years, and Council member Mark Mullinix, who served eight, followed. Village Manager Chuck Huff said that Form 6 is detailed and will require Council members to disclose the exact numbers in their bank accounts, 401(k) plans and personal assets.

“Cruise passengers fuming after trip to Florida, Bahamas reroutes to Boston” via Isabel Keane of the New York Post — Travelers readying for a tropical vacation were left out in the cold this weekend when their cruise ship headed to Florida and the Bahamas was rerouted to Boston due to inclement weather. Passengers aboard MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia ship were left stunned on Sunday and some even “thought it was a joke” when they were told that instead of enjoying warm weather and the beach, the ship would now be sailing up to Boston, Maine and Canada. “To ensure the safety and well-being of everyone onboard, we will sail to New England and Canada instead, where we expect to encounter fairer weather conditions that will allow us to offer you the pleasant cruise experience that you expect,” the message read.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

Breaking overnight — “onePulse quietly sells land next to Pulse nightclub property to private buyer even as Orlando takes over memorial plans” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — As it moves toward its own liquidation, the onePulse Foundation has quietly sold two parcels of land next to the Pulse nightclub property that was once key to its planned memorial to the 2016 mass shooting, the Orlando Sentinel has learned. The price was $1 million. The property sale, recorded Monday, is among the final chapters for onePulse, which struggled to move forward with the memorial over the last seven years and has now ceded leadership to the city of Orlando. The city purchased the nightclub land itself two months ago. Mayor Buddy Dyer announced his intention to complete a permanent memorial by 2026 in a Tuesday morning press conference. It could not be learned Tuesday night whether the sale of the adjacent parcels will affect Orlando’s plans for the memorial.

“City of Orlando will take lead on Pulse memorial, launch new fund” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — The onePulse Foundation sent its final email to stakeholders, confirming the city of Orlando will lead the construction of a memorial to the Pulse nightclub tragedy. In a letter to survivors and family members of victims of the 2016 terror attack, the onePulse Foundation said communication will from now on come from the city as it pushes to build a memorial on South Orange Avenue where 49 people died in a mass shooting. “(T)his will be the final email sent from the foundation and all future emails will come from the City of Orlando,” the letter read. The move comes after the onePulse Board of Directors voted to disband the organization.

—“Orlando hopes to have Pulse memorial built by 10th anniversary of shooting, Mayor says” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel

“Osceola County gains over $130K in lawsuit settlement with JUUL” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Osceola County, one of the first counties in the state to sue infamous e-cigarette company JUUL Labs, voted to accept a $130,000 settlement over allegations the company deceptively marketed to minors and minimized the addictive nature of vaping. The decision came unanimously and without any discussion, resolving the county’s December 2022 lawsuit and its participation in a class-action lawsuit with other local governments and school districts nationwide over claims of negligence, false marketing, and consumer protection law violations. JUUL has now reached settlements with 47 states and territories, as well as 5,000 individuals and local governments across the country since April, with more pending.

“What Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are planning for 2024” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — For more than 30 years, Splash Mountain was a fan favorite at Disney World with its whimsical animatronics, catchy music and the suspense building up to the thrilling log drop. But in those final years, at a time when the country was reexamining race and social justice, Disney announced it was closing the problematic Splash Mountain and trying something new. Will theme park fans be satisfied with the updated ride as the controversial “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” is gone and Princess Tiana takes over? We will find out. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is one of the biggest ride openings in Orlando in 2024. No official opening date has been announced other than sometime late in the year.

— LOCAL: TB —

“4 of 5 St. Pete Beach City Council members announce resignation on heels of new Florida law” via Evyn Moon of Fox 13 — A new law in Florida will require small-town local officials to disclose in-depth financial information, including their net worth and the price of any assets they own over $1,000. The new law, referred to as Form 6, is causing a wave of resignations among elected local officials. At a St. Pete Beach City Council meeting on Monday, four out of the five Council members announced they would resign effective Dec. 30, including the Vice Mayor. “I’m very disappointed, quite frankly. It’s not something that I wanted to do,” St. Pete Beach Vice Mayor Mark Grill said. “I believe it’s [an] invasion of privacy, and a bigger concern, I believe this overreach by the state government is an attack on our home rule; at the local level, the state tries to preempt us from running our city how we see best.”

“Hillsborough has more D and F schools than any district in Florida” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County school district, known a few years ago for a large group of low-performing schools, is once again saddled with an unwelcome distinction. The district has more D- and F-graded schools than any other in the state. Even Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which are larger, do not have as many under this year’s unusual grading system. Changes to both the testing system and standards that students were required to learn made year-to-year comparisons unreliable. So, the state graded only on achievement and did not give students the usual credit for learning growth.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Cold snap prompts freeze warnings for North Florida” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — It may not look a lot like Christmas in most of Florida, but in the northern reaches of the state it is definitely starting to feel like the holiday season as temperatures will fall well into the 30s during the next couple of nights, bringing a freeze warning. The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola are issuing cold weather advisories for the next two nights as a cold front plowing through Florida will push temperatures to freezing levels in several areas and well into Georgia. The NWS office posted a “freeze warning” Tuesday. The advisory noted temperatures west of Jacksonville along the Interstate 10 corridor will drop sharply. Live Oak is projected to drop to 31 degrees while Lake City could fall to 32 degrees between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Darnell Smith named as Mayor Donna Deegan’s new Chief of Staff after Pat McCollough exits” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — One of Deegan’s top advisers is leaving the position almost six months after accepting the role. Smith, Florida Blue North Region Market president, will replace McCollough as Deegan’s Chief of Staff on Jan. 2. Smith will work as an “executive on loan” from the insurance company, the Mayor’s office said in a Tuesday news release, with Florida Blue still paying his salary and providing benefits. Smith will work for the city full-time and will not do any work for Florida Blue while in the office. COJ and Florida Blue have not yet finalized a contract.

“‘I will f—— kill you’: Fernandina man pleads guilty to threatening Supreme Court Justice” via Scott Butler of the Florida Times-Union — A Fernandina Beach man who threatened to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice in a profanity-laced phone message has pleaded guilty and faces up to five years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced this week. Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, was charged with transmitting an interstate threat to kill and pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, according to federal court records. His indictment remained sealed, and the name of the justice withheld. Sidhwaney placed a phone call from Florida on July 31 to the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., and left a message saying among other things, “Yeah hi, my name is Neal Sidhwaney. This message is for [redacted justice’s name] … I will f—— kill you.

“Gainesville-based nonprofit Dream on Purpose receives $200,000 grant from state of Florida” via Voleer Thomas of The Gainesville Sun — “Greater Is Coming” was the theme for this year’s eighth annual Dream on Purpose dinner that featured the presentation of a $200,000 state grant to the organization. Dream on Purpose Inc. hosted its annual dinner billed as “Dine with DOP” on Saturday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 3877 SW 37th Blvd. Dream on Purpose is a nonprofit that was officially incorporated in 2015 to impact the lives of youth through education and life skills. Shareen Baptiste, president and founder of the organization, said she is grateful the organization received the grant secured by the office of Sen. Keith Perry. The funds come from the fixed capital overlay (FCO) appropriation grant.

“Investigator of GHS club recommends ‘corrective action’ over employee’s emails” via Nora O’Neill of the Gainesville Sun — An investigation released by the school district Friday found probable cause for “corrective action” to be taken against a Gainesville High School employee for the handling of a parent’s concerns about a club meeting held in August. The report is at odds with district policy, but it’s unclear whether it violated state and federal laws based on a small sample of interviews of employees who run the program. The Gainesville Sun reported in September that GHS told a group of predominantly Black male students in late August to skip their lunch and attend the “first cohort” of Club GAIN, an acronym that is simply abbreviated for Gainesville. Those who run the program or were involved in launching it initially described it as a new club or branch of Pre-Collegiate for at-risk minority males.

“Mike Norvell on snub: ‘Probably the most challenging weeks of coaching that I’ve ever had’” via Ehsan Kassim of the Tallahassee Democrat — The College Football Playoff snub has not been easy to process for Florida State football. For the first time since the playoff field was announced on Sunday, Dec. 3, FSU head coach Norvell addressed the local media about the snub for the Seminoles. “It’s been challenging,” Norvell said following Tuesday’s Orange Bowl practice. “With all the things with how the season ended, we got 12 hours to celebrate what was an unbelievable accomplishment for this team. And then you had to learn to work through disappointment, frustration, hurt, anger, every bit of it.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Cabinet approves ‘critical’ conservation easement in Southwest Florida” via Florida Politics — DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have OK’d a new conservation easement covering more than 1,500 acres at 4L’s Ranch in Southwest Florida. The easement is within the Myakka Ranchlands Florida Forever Project and aims to protect the water quality in the Myakka River and Peace River watersheds. The easement blocks any future development on the land but allows agricultural activity to continue. The property covered by the easement extends over Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties. “The Myakka Ranchlands Florida Forever Project is in a region rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, and one that is rapidly disappearing,” said Julie Morris, Director of the Florida Conservation Group (FCG), in response to the easement approval.

“Smoking ban approved for North Port parks” via Frank DiFiore of the North Port Sun — Green spaces at North Port parks will be mostly smoke-free in the new year. The North Port City Commission voted 3-2 recently to approve a ban on most smoking devices at city-owned parks. Commissioners also approved an amendment to prevent smoking at the green spaces across the City Hall Boulevard complex, while designating all “improved” spaces for smoking. North Port Mayor Alice White, who voted in favor of the ban, said she believes the line being drawn will be enough to discourage most people from smoking near their neighbors while in the green spaces. “I think most people are going to do the right thing,” she said before the vote.

— TOP OPINION —

“How much is Biden’s support of Israel hurting him with young voters?” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — For the first time, Trump leads Biden among young voters in a Times/Siena national survey, 49% to 43%. It’s enough to give him a narrow 46-44 lead among registered voters overall.

Usually, it’s not worth dwelling too much on a subsample from a single poll, but this basic story about young voters is present in nearly every major survey at this point. Our own battleground state surveys in the Fall showed something similar, with Biden ahead by a single point among those 18 to 29. Either figure is a big shift from Biden’s 21-point lead in our final poll before the midterms or his 10-point lead in our last national poll in July.

And there’s a plausible explanation for the shift in recent months: Israel.

Young voters in the survey took an extraordinarily negative view of Israel’s recent conduct: They overwhelmingly say Israel isn’t doing enough to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza, believe Israel isn’t interested in peace, and think Israel should stop its military campaign, even if it means Hamas isn’t eliminated.

You might think that the young voters with these progressive or even left-wing views would be among the most likely to stick with Biden. At least for now, that’s not the case. The young Biden ’20 voters with anti-Israel views are the likeliest to report switching to Trump.

— OPINIONS —

“A time for choosing” via Nick Catoggio of The Dispatch — Haley isn’t going to beat Trump for the nomination. But CBS News’ New Hampshire poll remains interesting-ish. It might convince her and her team that they have a real shot at the upset. They’ve invested gobs of time, energy, emotion, and money in this long shot effort, believing against all evidence that stubborn Republican voters might choose a traditional conservative like her over the cult leader if only Team Nikki put in the work. Now they have evidence, however small, that seems to validate their theory. The more she thinks she can win, the more her strategy over the next two months might evolve — she might begin attacking Trump aggressively. Might. The better Haley performs in the early states, the more compelling the case becomes for Trump to add her to the ticket as his vice presidential nominee.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Men Quotes (@madmenqts)

— ALOE —

“Christopher Nolan feels “great about the state of the movie business” after ‘Oppenheimer’ success” via Carly Thomas of The Hollywood Reporter — Nolan is looking back at his banner year in Hollywood thanks to Oppenheimer as well as the current state of the cinema landscape. The Summer box office saw a much-needed resurgence following the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw movie theaters shut down. But Nolan’s film and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie helped bring cinemagoers back in large numbers. Oppenheimer has gone on to gross $952 million, which not only has the filmmaker thrilled but also happy for the future of movies in general.

Christopher Nolan is bullish on the movie business. Image via AP.

“Marvel to ‘change’ Avengers title after guilty Jonathan Majors verdict” via Jacob Stolworthy of the Independent — The forthcoming Avengers film will have its title “changed” after lead star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault. On Monday (18 December), The Independent learnt that Majors, 34, was dropped by Marvel Studios in the immediate aftermath of the verdict, which saw a jury find him guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Majors’ presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was in question after several charges were filed against the actor, who was set to play the main villain in the new Avengers film.

“Extremely rare and ‘special’ whale sighting near South Florida coast” via Gabi Rodriguez of NBC Miami — A South Florida father got quite the belated birthday gift on a fishing trip with his son Tuesday morning. Captain Abie Raymond and his father David captured rare footage of a whale breaking the surface in the waters off Sunny Isles Beach. Abie says he and his father were just out for a fun day of fishing. They started out near Haulover looking for big groupers near a shipwreck. Without much luck, they headed north toward the Hallandale area hoping to find more fish. Abie says they dropped their bait to the bottom again when a large shark caught his attention. “As I was looking at that big shark,” he says. “I saw a big whale come up and surface and blow out water what looked like 30 feet in the air.”

“Florida principal spends night on school roof in Crimson Tide pajamas to motivate students” via Warren Kulo of AL.com — A school principal in Gulf Breeze recently went above and beyond — mostly above — to motivate his students. Josh McGrew, principal at Oriole Bech Elementary School, made a deal with his students as they began their 11th annual “Boosterthon Fun Run,” which raises funds for school projects not funded via the district budget. This year’s funds will go to school beautification and technology improvements. For this year’s fundraiser, McGrew offered his students a deal: If they raised at least $75,000 in total donations, he would go up on the school roof and spend the night there. His motivational tactic worked. The kids raised more than $100,000.

— HOLIDAYS —

“Fleeing the North Pole, thousands of surfing Santas Florida bound for Christmas Eve” via Jake Howard of Sports Illustrated — In the surf world, Cocoa Beach is known for one thing and one thing only: the hometown of one Robert Kelly Slater. Local waters for the 11-time world champ and undisputed greatest competitive surfer in history, Slater may be getting a run for his money in his hometown as the annual Surfing Santa gathering is expected to draw thousands this Christmas Eve. Created in 2009 by Florida’s George Trosset, over the years the annual Kriss Kringle shred session has grown in popularity with more and more Santas forsaking the North Pole for the Florida sunshine.

“Hundreds of South Florida kids given holiday treat with Christmas Shopping Spree” via Chelsea Jones of CBS News — A holiday treat was given to hundreds of kids in the community thanks to the 100 Black Men of South Florida. They sponsored a Christmas Shopping Spree for students who are standouts at school and in their communities. With $100 a piece, roughly 300 kids were escorted through the Miami Gardens Walmart by volunteers from various organizations, adorned with Santa Hats. They got to pick out whatever they wanted, but with the gift they were given, we found that many of them chose to be a blessing to others in the process. “I got an extra PlayStation controller so me and my brother can play together,” said Dylan. Taraji wanted to re-up on school supplies, and Naicki told us, she was getting shoes for herself and her five-year-old brother. That selflessness brought holiday cheer to volunteers who came out to help.

“A Florida strawberry Christmas tree? It looks good enough to eat” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — Looking for something different for your holiday table? Try this colorful Christmas display of fresh Florida strawberries. The Florida Strawberry Tree, a recipe from Fresh from Florida’s Chef Justin Timineri, adds a “touch of Florida to your festivities.” Florida strawberries are in season now, although peak season runs from February through March. “For a little something sweet, this Florida Strawberry Tree will be the most impressive dish on the table,” Timineri said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Rep. Kelly Skidmore, our dear friend, Gregory Holden, Florida Politics computer whisperer Daniel Dean, as well as University of Miami President Julio Frenk and Jerry McDaniel.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.20.23 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.