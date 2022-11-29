Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.29.22

Good Tuesday morning.

The Associated Industries of Florida’s annual conference continues today with several elected officials on the agenda for Day Two.

Tuesday’s schedule includes a federal update from U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn at 9:15 a.m. and a keynote address from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at noon. An extensive list of state Senators and Representatives are also expected to deliver remarks.

Sen. Danny Burgess will moderate a segment titled “Finding Outside-the-Box Solutions to Filling the Workforce Gap.” Panelists include FWD.us Florida state director Ted Hutchinson, The Able Trust CEO Allison Chase, Alliance for Safety & Justice Florida state director Subhash Kateel and Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon.

Sen. Joe Gruters will serve as the moderator for a panel titled “Overcoming Supply Chain Disruptions: What is in store for the Future?” The discussion will include CSX Transportation regional VP of public affairs Craig Camuso, Saltchuk Logistics CEO Rick Murrell, Uber Freight consulting director Roger Sechler and Port Tampa Bay VP of business development Greg Lovelace.

Attendees will also get legislative updates from Reps. Sam Garrison and Dan Daley and hear from new lawmakers including Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Shane Abbott, Vicki Lopez and Katherine Waldron.

AIF’s annual conference is being held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando. Tuesday’s portion begins with an 8 a.m. general session followed by policy breakouts at 2:20 p.m. and a reception to honor Florida legislators at 5:15 p.m. A full agenda is available online.

Holland & Knight celebrated 50 years in Tallahassee on Nov. 16 with an open house reception in its offices on South Calhoun Street.

The event included a fundraiser for Elder Care Services, which is also celebrating 50 years of serving Meals on Wheels in Tallahassee. With nearly 120 guests in attendance, Holland & Knight raised $10,000 for Elder Care Services.

Holland & Knight opened its Tallahassee office in 1972 and it is currently led by executive partner Shannon Hartsfield. The office is home to 15 lawyers and policy advisers who represent companies throughout the United States in all matters involving the Florida government.

In addition to providing legislative and executive branch lobbying services, Holland & Knight stands for clients in regulatory matters, including health care regulation, education, insurance, the environment, state and local taxation, public utilities, education, transportation and data privacy.

Holland & Knight also regularly represents clients in state and local government procurement matters, administrative law, commercial litigation, appellate matters and internal investigations.

In 2022, Florida Trend named Holland & Knight one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida. Additionally, the Tallahassee office received eight first-tier rankings in U.S. News — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” Guide in 2022.

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 1,700 lawyers and other professionals in 32 offices worldwide. The firm’s lawyers and advisers provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate and governmental matters.

Additionally, Holland & Knight’s interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm.

The Southern Group is expanding its Tampa Bay team with the addition of former Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore.

“Mike Moore made an incredible impact on the people and businesses of Pasco County, putting the region on the map through smart policy and strategic development,” said The Southern Group co-founder and Chair Paul Bradshaw. “I’m confident he’ll bring that same level of passion and expertise to the table for our many varied clients.”

Moore was first elected to the Pasco Commission in 2014 and served as Chair in 2017 and 2020. Throughout his tenure, Moore was instrumental in bringing several high-profile projects to the region. He also oversaw the completion of the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus as well as the recreation center at Wesley Chapel District Park, which includes a 7,000-square-foot playground adapted for children with disabilities.

“Mike Moore is a great friend and a tremendous leader in Pasco County who knows better than most how to get things done,” said former Senate President and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Wilton Simpson. “His service on the County Commission did our area proud and I’m confident he’ll be a huge asset to the Southern Group and his clients.”

A veteran of the state policy and appropriations processes as well, Moore has advocated for various transportation projects on behalf of the region and helped modernize Pasco’s tourism bureau to better highlight the county’s activity and sporting resources.

“The Southern Group is super excited to welcome Mike Moore to our Tampa Bay team,” said Tampa Bay managing partner Seth McKeel. “As our impact and reach throughout the region continues to grow, Mike is exactly the type of energetic leader who’ll bring his renowned passion and enthusiasm to delivering impactful results for our clients.”

Before entering elected office, Moore founded a successful health care company which he built into the largest of its kind in the Tampa Bay region. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and lives in Wesley Chapel with his wife and three children.

Here are other items on my radar:

— There are now fewer minority districts, despite population growth: Minority representation shrunk in state legislatures following redistricting even though minorities represented nearly all population growth over the last decade and non-Hispanic White Americans actually declined, according to a report from Pluribus’ Reid Wilson. Experts point to at least one possible source: the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down sections of the Voting Rights Act and weakening protections meant to protect minority populations during redistricting processes. Read more here.

— ‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year: Lookups for the word, a behavior defined as psychological manipulation that causes a victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perceptions or memories, increased 1,740% from 2021, and no other word even came close and the word spent every day in the top 50 words looked up on Merriam-Webster’s website. Last year’s word of the year, not too surprisingly, was “vaccine.” Other top words searched this year include: “oligarch,” “omicron,” “codify,” “raid,” “sentient,” and “cancel culture.”

It’s official, the White House is ready for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/QJqKdFMola — President Biden (@POTUS) November 28, 2022

—@NoahOpinion: Russia: Losing a war to a country 1/4 its size Iran: Massive protests China: Increasing protests, sputtering economy U.S.: Record low unemployment, election deniers lost Midterms Europe, Japan, Korea: Economically resilient, politically stable Liberalism on its last legs, huh?

—@SenBillCassidy: President (Donald) Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party.

Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back @WaltDisneyCo! pic.twitter.com/HJYs0FAOVR — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2022

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! How do you get moving after a holiday? A morning run with a solid playlist gets me back on track. Good for the mind, body, and soul. #HealthierYouFL pic.twitter.com/XkYk1yL3Yl — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) November 28, 2022

It’s that time of the year to point out that #Florida upside down looks like the Grinch. 🤯🎄 @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/RjwEUqva5n — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 28, 2022

Florida TaxWatch's Annual Meeting begins — 1; 'Willow' premieres on Disney+ — 1; 2022 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 6; Georgia U.S. Senate runoff — 6; final Broadway performance of 'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman — 33; The James Madison Institute's Annual Dinner — 57; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 64; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 98; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 90; Tampa Municipal Election — 98; 2023 Session Sine Die — 157;

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.29.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.