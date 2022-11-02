Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.2.22

Good Wednesday morning.

Most voters nationwide support stricter gun laws, and Florida is no exception.

According to a new poll from Team Friday and ThinkNow, five out of six registered voters in the Sunshine State say they would support tougher gun laws.

At 83%, Florida voters’ support for gun control measures outstrips that of more liberal states such as California and New York, both of which registered at 78% in the poll.

The only high-population state where voters were more amenable to new gun restrictions is Texas, a traditionally red state where, according to CBS News, 45.7% of adults either own a gun or live with someone who does.

Of all the gun control measures floated in the poll, universal background checks were the most popular. They are supported by 64% of Democrats, 65% of Republicans, and 83% of independent voters.

Bipartisan majorities also said they were in favor of red flag laws, raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, and requiring licensure to carry a concealed firearm.

Fewer than half of voters said they believed that owning a gun would make them safer. At 47%, non-Hispanic White voters were more likely than any other group to say so, with other blocs significantly less amenable to the safety argument — just 39% of Hispanic voters said they’d feel safer owning a gun than not.

Overall, millennials were more likely to say that gun ownership makes a positive impact on personal safety, with 54% of White millennials and the same number of Black millennials agreeing with that statement. They were joined by 36% of Hispanic millennials and 35% of Asian millennials.

But that belief coexists with broad support for tougher gun laws, which are desired by 62% of millennial women and 64% of Millennial men.

At 52%, non-Hispanic White millennials were the least supportive, but they were buoyed by more than 70% of their Hispanic, Asian and Black peers.

FITCon 2022 is two weeks away.

The conference promises two days packed with panels and policy discussions relevant to the state’s cable and internet services providers as well as the many businesses that rely on the services they provide.

The first day of the event will feature discussions on the American Connectivity Program to boost broadband access, and obstacles facing policymakers and the industry.

Topics include how to advance women in the industry, what’s on the horizon for rural broadband and low-cost connectivity, and a panel titled “The Evolving Media Marketplace: Cable, Streaming, Fast Channels & Partnerships Abound.”

The second day will feature a panel discussion with state Reps. Fred Hawkins and Dan Daley on “Bridging the Digital Divide” in Florida. It will cover past, present and future efforts in the state Legislature to connect every home and business in Florida.

FITCon 2022 will be held Nov. 17-18 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal in Orlando. Registration is open.

Spotted — Adam Giery of Strategos Group in Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top 10 Management Consulting Entrepreneurs to Watch In 2023.” Giery’s “secret sauce,” they write, might just be his innate ability to pair creativity with execution. His vision evolved Strategos into a national education management consultancy … his community engagement and investment portfolio reflect his style — organizations driving impact.

A few other items which crossed my radar:

— At least 9 Midterm candidates attended the Jan. 6 rally: FiveThirtyEight scoured its database to identify candidates on this year’s Midterm ballot who attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. that ultimately devolved into chaos and a historic breach of the Capitol. None are reported from Florida. Three candidates are from New York, all in congressional districts. Also represented are Congressional candidates in Ohio, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona, a gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania and a U.S. Senate candidate in Oregon. Only Derrick Van Orden, who is running in Wisconsin’s 3rd District, is expected to be competitive.

— Top Democrats are playing backseat driver: As the party braces for what could be a brutal Midterm Election, many top Democrats are criticizing the party for not honing a cohesive message to voters, The New York Times reports. While Republicans have been laser-focused on the economy, Democrats have bounced between several issues. But those expressing doubt aren’t on the same page about what should have been done differently other than crafting a better economic message and being more effective with their congressional majority over the past two years.

— Non-response bias is back: In 2020, polls underestimated Donald Trump in a phenomenon largely attributed to nonresponse bias, whereby Trump supporters were less likely to respond to surveys than Joe Biden’s supporters. Now, as Nate Cohn speculates in his latest “The Tilt” newsletter, it appears to be back, with the latest Times/Sienna polls showing Democrats were 28% more likely to respond than Republicans, a number that exceeds the same trend in 2020. While weighting for demographics and ensuring an adequate number of responses from different parties, it still means more Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters might be indicating support for Democrats and liberal issues than is accurately represented overall. It may not lead to an overperformance in polls for Democrats, but it could. Read more here.

— The cold reality awaiting Elon Musk: Now that the famous, or infamous, Tesla founder owns Twitter, The Atlantic posits that he’s in for some harsh reality as he’s forced to navigate regulatory framework not just in the U.S., but across the globe. For starters, he responded to a tweet Friday asking if he’d help fight back against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “online censorship bill.” His answer: “First I’ve heard.” That bill would increase government control over online content, something Musk seems to oppose. And as The Atlantic notes, “nobody, not even Musk, is above the law.” Read more here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JeanetteNunezFL: Sorry @FlaDems, but Biden’s visit to the Free State of Florida does nothing but remind voters of your radical policies and disastrous failures.

—@GovGoneWild: Let’s be clear. The ONLY reason why @JoeBiden is in Miami is because they’re on the verge of losing a Dem stronghold that went for Hillary (Clinton) by 24pts in 2016. It’s not about winning FL. It’s about losing a solid blue county to @RonDeSantisFL.

Tweet, tweet:

No she isn’t @BetteMidler. Sending money to that race is roughly as useful this cycle as sending it to me to buy beer. Send it to races that matter if you are looking to donate. https://t.co/0gqlJQmMLU — Steve Schale 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@steveschale) November 1, 2022

—@ElectionSmith: As of this morning, over 1.2k Florida voters have returned a VBM ballot that has a “voter caused error,” over 5k have a return VBM ballot envelope with a missing signature, and over 9k have a return envelope flagged with a mismatched signature.

Tweet, tweet:

Every time i get viciously harangued for having the temerity to support a party, issue or opponent that some of my (I’m sure very stable and normal) followers are against. Cries of “i used to like you but F You” etc. I remember this scene in Mad Men. And smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/XeDIlr1QEr — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) November 1, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

This is an extraordinary order from Judge Howard denying Jacksonville’s motion to stay her injunction against the City Council map. https://t.co/yZSCDzuwhc pic.twitter.com/8Kyyaqa4Yv — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) November 1, 2022

—@CFernandezFL: Some of you are like “I’ll never pay for Twitter” while your credit card gets charged for that Paramount+ account you never use.

—@MicheleforFL: Welp, friends!! Christmas time is officially here!! The tree goes up tomorrow!!

— DAYS UNTIL —

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

