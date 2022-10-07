Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.7.22

Good Friday morning.

Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team.

Miller, a Republican, served two terms in the state House representing part of Orange County and has worked at Florida Virtual School since leaving office.

As Space Florida’s new vice president of External Affairs and Workforce Integration, Miller will advocate for the mission of Space Florida at the state and federal levels and guide the organization on ways to enhance the talent pipeline by bringing aerospace industry professionals to the state.

Meanwhile, the state-backed space industry booster organization said Farrar will serve as vice president of Corporate Communications.

Farrar comes to Space Florida from PureCycle Technologies, a high-tech recycling company where she served as the lead on global communications strategy. She previously helped public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies launch a communications practice and served as Deputy CFO in charge of communications and external affairs under CFO Jimmy Patronis.

Space Florida said Farrar will lead the charge on building a communications practice within Space Florida and focus on amplifying the brand through comprehensive communications strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to the unrivaled experience we have at Space Florida. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will help us execute our mission, raise awareness of the aerospace culture and ecosystem we’ve built in Florida, and help us deepen our state’s position as the Launch Capital of the World,” Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello said.

GrayRobinson announced that Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel.

Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation. She will utilize her background working with state Representatives, Senators and advisers to connect clients with opportunities and advocate for legislation supporting Florida businesses.

The seasoned litigator has more than a decade of experience working in Florida’s government. She previously worked as a prosecutor for the Florida Department of Health, where she managed a team of attorneys working closely with the FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Most recently, she worked as an analyst for the Florida House, advising on judicial legislation and legislative programs.

Brascomb received her law degree from Stetson University. She also earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs from Florida State University.

Her hire comes a day after GrayRobinson announced that Susan Evans and Bentley Nettles would join the firm’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice, working out of GrayRobinson’s D.C. and Key West offices, respectively.

At the state level, GrayRobinson consistently ranks as one of the Top 5 lobbying firms in the state. Led by Dean Cannon, a former House Speaker, the firm represents more than 200 lobbying clients spanning from well-known Fortune 500 companies to small municipal governments.

— Online fundraising is dragging us to Hell: What began as an innovative way to crowdsource political donations from the common man has turned into, in the words of New York Times guest essayist Tim Miller, “a perverse incentive structure” that empowers congressional “shock jocks.” Never mind careful relationship building, he writes, the new online solicitation machine encourages “being jerks on the internet.” And, sigh, it works. Read more here.

— Two of the U.S. House seats most likely to flip GOP are in Florida: FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 7 in 10 shot of flipping the House from a narrow Democratic majority. Two of their best shots are in Florida. FiveThirtyEight gives Republican Anna Paulina Luna a whopping 96 in 100 shot of claiming the open CD 13 over Democrat Eric Lynn, while Republican Cory Mills shot is even stronger — 98 in 100 — over Democrat Karen Green in CD 7. Seats in Tennessee and Arizona are also almost guaranteed for GOP pickups. Read more here.

— Meet the GOP’s new death panel: In 2009, as the debate around former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law was raging, the GOP effectively, if not deceitfully, stirred fear by claiming Obamacare death panels were coming for grandma. Fast forward to 2022 and a similar scare tactic is at play: Super scary IRS agents, which some, like U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, speculating in dystopian fashion that said agents could storm a small business with AK-15s “ready to shoot.” While it might be fantastical, it’s already happening. Look no further than Virginia, where ads just launched warning of the impending IRS storm. Read more here.

— Political bias in the workplace up as Midterms approach: You might want to think twice about that MAGA bumper sticker. Society for Human Resource Management research shows politically biased treatment at work has doubled since before the pandemic, and it’s most affecting conservatives. A poll of more than 1,500 human resource professionals found that just 8% of organizations have communicated guidelines for political discussion in the workplace. More employers, 30%, said they’d hesitate to hire someone with extremely conservative views, versus only 20% who said the same about liberal beliefs. Apparently, Thanksgiving dinner isn’t the only thing partisanship is ruining.

— Is Algebra dumbing down our collective brain power? We think of math “as a huge boulder we make everyone pull, without assessing what all this pain achieves,” according to political scientist Andrew Hacker. No one doubts the myriad applications for various types of math, from chemistry to accounting. But is forcing this math on students doing more harm than good? That’s the question Temple Grandin tackles in an Atlantic think piece evaluating how teaching has become more about what we can test and less about what kids need to learn to be productive workers, professionals, makers and innovators. Read more here.

—@mmcauliff: hell of an announcement: “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., do hereby grant a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to (1) all current United States citizens and lawful permanent residents who committed the offense of simple possession of marijuana.”

—@maxasteele: more like Dank Brandon

—@MitchPerry18: @CharlieCrist all in on @POTUS announcement on pardoning federal cannabis convictions. He calls it “a monumental step forward for our criminal justice system.”

—@grace_panetta: the Joint Chiefs of Staff has a whole new meaning now

—@JebBush: Ben Sasse is brilliant, a consensus builder and will be a great leader of a great University. Ben and family, welcome to Florida!

—@Mdixon55: Florida Senate Democrats helped make Ben Sasse president of the University of Florida, and other weird things you’d never expect to tweet

When @GovRonDeSantis heard it might take months to fix the Matlacha Bridge, he said let’s do it now. The state and county worked together to get it done in thee days. 3️⃣ days‼️ This is remarkable leadership and just one of many examples of how our community is working together. pic.twitter.com/5W50Dpl2V3 — Dane Eagle (@DaneEagle) October 6, 2022

—@senpizzo: Is this irony, hypocrisy, or both? “Migrants Lead Hurricane Ian Clean-up, Despite (Ron) DeSantis”

Deadline to register for General Election — 5; ‘Before You Vote’ TV debates (Senate) — 11; NBA season tips off — 11; Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ release — 14; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 17; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 18; Jon Meacham’s ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’ releases — 18; City & State Florida Digital Summit — 20; Early voting begins for General Election — 22; 2022 General Election — 32; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres — 35; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 35; FITCon 2022 begins — 41; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 41; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 45; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 48; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 57; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 57; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 60; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 70; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 86; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 117; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 133; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 134; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 151; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 168; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 193; 2023 Session Sine Die — 210; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 210; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 238; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 287; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 392; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 406; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 539; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 658; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 658; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 763; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 941.

