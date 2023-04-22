Home Weather Sun With Some East Coast Storms (needs pix)

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features good sun, some clouds, and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with some of those storms.  The Gulf Coast will see sunny skies.  Look for a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the upper 80s in suburban locations.

Sunday will bring lots of sun, but the east coast metro area can expect a few afternoon storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will see more clouds than sun and periods of showers.  The east coast metro area will see some afternoon storms as well.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

