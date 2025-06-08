Sun, Showers, and Storms Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny. Expect a few afternoon showers and storms in spots on the mainland. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will bring good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms to the mainland. Look for lots of sun in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few east coast suburban locations could reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies on the mainland, with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area and some showers along the Gulf coast. The Keys will see plenty of clouds and some showers. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few east coast locations topping out in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see some sun, more clouds, and mainly afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on the mainland. Look for good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in the Keys. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

It’s quiet right now in the tropical Atlantic.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



