Sun, Showers, and Storms Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of sun in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny.  Expect a few afternoon showers and storms in spots on the mainland.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will bring good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms to the mainland.  Look for lots of sun in the Keys.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few east coast suburban locations could reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies on the mainland, with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area and some showers along the Gulf coast.  The Keys will see plenty of clouds and some showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few east coast locations topping out in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see some sun, more clouds, and mainly afternoon showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on the mainland.  Look for good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in the Keys.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

It’s quiet right now in the tropical Atlantic.

 


Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

