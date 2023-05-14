Sun, Showers And Storms For Mom

Mothers Day features good sun and some clouds during the morning and early afternoon, but some showers and a few storms are possible later in the day and into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to the east coast metro area in the morning, but some storms will develop in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun and afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast, and mostly in the mid 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Look for lots of sun and a few passing showers along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers will move in during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a summerlike mix of sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.