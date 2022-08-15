Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun, some clouds, and a few quick showers in the morning. More showers and some storms will be around in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with some showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with periods of showers and storms — mostly in the mid to late afternoon in the east coast metro area and beginning in the morning along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see sunny skies until showers and storms move in during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another summer day of sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the broad area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is not expected to develop. It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic.