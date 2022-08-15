Home Weather Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features good sun, some clouds, and a few quick showers in the morning.  More showers and some storms will be around in the afternoon and early evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with periods of showers and storms — mostly in the mid to late afternoon in the east coast metro area and beginning in the morning along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see sunny skies until showers and storms move in during the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another summer day of sun with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the broad area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is not expected to develop.  It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

