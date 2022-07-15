Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida Friday

Friday features sunny skies at times, but showers and storms will move through as an upper-level low approaches. Look for periods of rain throughout the day in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see most of the activity during the late afternoon and into the evening. Building breezes in the east coast metro area will lead to an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will bring clouds and showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see sun and clouds in the morning and periods of storms in the afternoon. Look for a stormy evening around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and near 90 degrees elsewhere.

Sunday will feature clouds, a bit of sun, and periods of showers throughout the day. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds in the morning with showers and a few storms moving in during the late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, some showers, and storms in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico are quiet right now.