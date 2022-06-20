Sun, Showers And Storms Around Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms — throughout the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring drier air and mostly sunny skies. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be sunny in the morning and early afternoon, but a few showers and storms will develop in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now.