Sun, Showers, and a Few Storms

Friday features mostly sunny skies with maybe an early shower and a few afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, morning showers, and some afternoon storms, while the Keys will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Saturday will bring a gusty breeze, good sun and mainly afternoon showers and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies and plenty of afternoon storms. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and storms in spots in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and a few showers in the morning and plenty of storms in the afternoon. The Keys will be mostly sunny with maybe a stray shower. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will be mostly sunny on the mainland, with some afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. The Keys will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. Look for mostly sunny skies in the Keys. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

It’s quiet now in the tropical Atlantic.



