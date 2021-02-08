Sun, Clouds, Showers Around Florida Monday

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a warm winter day with sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds and showers on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and a few passing showers. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.