Sun, Clouds, Showers Around Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers in the afternoon.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a warm winter day with sunny skies.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds and showers on a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and a few passing showers.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

