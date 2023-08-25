Sun and Storms Here, Watching the Tropics

Friday features good sun in the morning, but showers and storms will develop by the midafternoon and linger into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with lots of sun, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some morning storms in the east coast metro area. Look for plenty of showers there in the afternoon that will last into the evening. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with storms developing in the afternoon and hanging around into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast will depend on the tropics. For now, look for lots of clouds, showers, and storms. The Gulf Coast and the Lower Keys can expect breezy conditions. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’ll keep a very close eye on an area of disturbed weather moving into the western Caribbean from Central America. Computer modules show this feature entering the Gulf of Mexico in a few days and becoming a depression. At least portions of South Florida are likely to feel some effects from this system, regardless of development. Waters in the Gulf are very warm, and rapid strengthening is a distinct possibility for any system that enters it. It’s a reminder that we’re approaching the peak of the hurricane season — and that it’s better to be prepared than sorry later.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Franklin is moving slowly to the northeast and is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday. Franklin is then forecast to turn northward, remaining well to the east of the U.S. coast and possibly bringing gusty winds and heavy surf to Bermuda on Monday into Tuesday.

The remnants of Emily have a high chance of redeveloping into at least a tropical depression in a couple of days — but it will remain in the middle of the Atlantic. And the wave in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of developing as it moves west-northwestward or northwestward.