Sun And Storms For Florida Sunday; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and the chance of an early storm in spots. Look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in western sections of South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Monday morning will bring sunny skies to the east coast metro area and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms to the Gulf coast. Storms will be likely in the afternoon hours. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but showers and storms will be around — in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and throughout the day along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for some sun at times but plenty of storms and showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Hurricane Earl is weakening and transitioning into an extratropical cyclone in the north Atlantic. Elsewhere, a wave is expected to emerge from the African coast on Monday. This feature has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.