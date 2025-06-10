Sun and Showers on Tuesday

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies on the mainland, with plenty of showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. The Keys will see some sun, more clouds, and some showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring more clouds than sun alternating with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see morning storms and plenty of afternoon showers. Look for clouds and showers in the Keys. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a bit of sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies with some showers at times. Clouds and showers will linger in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon showers in spots in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with some morning storms and periods of showers in the afternoon. The Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mid-June mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms on the mainland, while the Keys will be mostly sunny with maybe a stray shower. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now.



