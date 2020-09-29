Home Weather Sun And Showers For Tuesday

Sun And Showers For Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning.  The Gulf coast will see showers and a few storms by late morning into the afternoon, while the east coast metro area will be mostly dry until showers develop in the mid to late afternoon.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves in.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with passing showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see plenty of clouds and periods of showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, it’s quiet now, but we’ll keep an eye on a low that is expected to form in the western Caribbean in the next few days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

