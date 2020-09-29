Sun And Showers For Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning. The Gulf coast will see showers and a few storms by late morning into the afternoon, while the east coast metro area will be mostly dry until showers develop in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with passing showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see plenty of clouds and periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, it’s quiet now, but we’ll keep an eye on a low that is expected to form in the western Caribbean in the next few days.