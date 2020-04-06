Sun And Showers For Florida Monday

Monday features good sun, some clouds, and passing showers in the afternoon, especially near the east coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate risk of rip currents to the south — so stay at home. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a few (mostly east coast) clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Look for lots of hot sun on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few locations topping out at 90 degrees.

Friday will be another sunny and unseasonably hot day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.