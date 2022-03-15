Home Weather Sun And Showers Around Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s near the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s everywhere else.

Wednesday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers on a warm and gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature sunny skies most of the day, with some clouds and a few showers developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and the chance of a few showers or a stray storm.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

