Sun And Showers Around Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s near the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s everywhere else.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers on a warm and gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature sunny skies most of the day, with some clouds and a few showers developing in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and the chance of a few showers or a stray storm. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.