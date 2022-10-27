Sun And Maybe A Shower For Florida Friday; Watching The Tropics

Friday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower on the breeze in the east coast metro area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches lasting into the weekend. Minor flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun with a cloud or two on the breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny once again with a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Halloween will feature lots of sun and a few clouds — and that’s no trick. The evening should be spookily nice for parties or trick-or-treating. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a sunny start to the month of November. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the trough of low pressure east of the southeastern Bahamas has a medium chance of developing during the next five days. We continue to watch the eastern Caribbean, where a low is expected to form in a day or so. Computer models indicate it will move generally westward in the direction of Central America.