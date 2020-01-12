Sun and Clouds on the Breeze Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds and a brisk breeze at the east coast and gentler winds elsewhere. A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the Atlantic beaches at least through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for lots of sun on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm once again. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.