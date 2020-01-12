Home Weather Sun and Clouds on the Breeze Sunday

Sun and Clouds on the Breeze Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds and a brisk breeze at the east coast and gentler winds elsewhere.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the Atlantic beaches at least through Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid 80s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times on an ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for lots of sun on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm once again.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR