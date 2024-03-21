Sun and Clouds Now, Rain on the Way

Thursday features a mild morning and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The Gulf Coast will see some afternoon showers, and the Keys will see a brisk breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through Friday evening, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s at the Atlantic coast and the low 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Friday will bring breezy conditions and the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding on Friday and Saturday. Look for plenty of showers and lots of clouds to the East Coast metro area and the Keys on Friday. The Gulf Coast will be windy with periods of heavy rain. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature windy conditions, cloudy skies, and periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be breezy, sunny, and cooler. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a cool morning and lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.