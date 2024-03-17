Sun and Clouds for St. Patrick’s Day

Sunday features mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area. Look for early clouds giving way to lots of sun along the Gulf Coast, while the Keys will see clouds and a few showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts, in the mid to upper 80s in the Keys, and in the upper 80s everywhere else in South Florida.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will develop ahead of a front during the afternoon and early evening. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s in the Keys, and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows in the 60s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze. Expect breezy conditions along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature a rather chilly morning with lows mostly in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds as a warmup begins. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a milder morning, followed by mostly sunny skies. Look for a few showers to work their way from west to east during the afternoon into the evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.