Sun And Clouds For Florida Monday

Monday features sun and clouds, along with passing showers and a few storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Gulf coast, and the rip current risk along the Atlantic coast is still elevated. Minor coastal flooding is possible at high tides. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the humid upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly cloudy skies. Look for passing showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see plenty of clouds, some sun at times along the Gulf coast, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies to start, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Cristobal was within 90 miles of the Louisiana coast at midday on Sunday. The major threat from this system continues to be very heavy rainfall as it moves up the Mississippi River Valley as a depression during the days ahead.