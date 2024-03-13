Home Weather Sun and Clouds

Sun and Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/premium-ai-image/cloud-sky_67561160.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=43&uuid=7a6bbdd9-d4e9-4b75-9f0d-5292970ba9a1

Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds with maybe a stray shower on an ocean breeze.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations will top out in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring more clouds than sun to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds, while the Keys will be on the cloudy side.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.  The East Coast metro area will see more clouds than sun.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR