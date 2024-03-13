Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds with maybe a stray shower on an ocean breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations will top out in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring more clouds than sun to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds, while the Keys will be on the cloudy side. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf Coast and the Keys. The East Coast metro area will see more clouds than sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.