Sun and a Few Storms Here, All Eyes on the Western Caribbean

Saturday features mostly sunny skies and a few storms — starting in the afternoon in the East Coast metro area and in the evening along the Gulf Coast. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in spots in the morning. In the afternoon and evening, look for more storms along the Gulf Coast and plenty of showers in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature some sun, morning storms, and lots of afternoon and evening showers as we begin to feel the effects of a developing tropical system to our west. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s weather will be dominated by whatever develops from the area of disturbed weather now in the western Caribbean. Right now, expect very breezy conditions and lots of showers. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in eastern portions of South Florida and in the upper 80s in the Lower Keys and along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast depends on the track, forward speed, and strength of that tropical system. Look for windy conditions, lots of clouds and showers, and storms at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, we need to pay very close attention to the western Caribbean this weekend. The area of disturbed weather has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so as it moves northward. The major computer models are in agreement that this feature will develop into at least a tropical storm, but the track will be uncertain until a closed circulation actually develops. Fortunately for Florida, the very warm waters of the Gulf (fuel for tropical systems) could be balanced out by moderate to strong upper-level winds, so rapid strengthening is not likely, at least for the next few days. The important point for South Florida is that we will see at least heavy rain and gusty winds from this system, most likely from late Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Check on the progress of this system over the weekend and be ready to take any necessary action — just in case we see more than a couple of very wet and blustery days.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Franklin looked ragged on Friday, but it’s forecast to reach category 2 hurricane status on Sunday. Franklin is expected to stay well east of the U.S. coast and west of Bermuda, which can expect heavy surf from this system.

In the central Atlantic, the wave we’ve been watching has a medium chance of becoming a depression in a day or two as it continues to move northwestward. The remnants of Emily are expected to merge with a front, eliminating the possibility of redevelopment.