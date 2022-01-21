Stormy Friday For Florida

Friday features clouds and periods of storms and showers as a front approaches South Florida. Some storms could be severe, with flooding rain, dangerous lightning, damaging winds, and the chance of small hail. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s, but some locations could top out at 80 degrees.

Saturday will bring some patchy fog early in the morning, followed by lots of clouds and some showers during the afternoon and evening as the front moves in. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool with a few leftover showers. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with a chilly morning, as lows dip into the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.