Storms Stick Around

Thursday features lots of showers and storms once again. Eastern portions of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening, while most of the rain will hold off until the mid afternoon (but also last through the evening) in western portions of the area. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, with the rest of South Florida topping out in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring clouds and additional showers and storms throughout South Florida. Localized flooding is possible. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun at times along with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with showers and storms in spots. Look for most of the activity to be in the east coast metro area, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

The Memorial Day forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.