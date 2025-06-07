Stop Using These Recalled Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Now

By Meredith Dietz

If you use Bowflex adjustable dumbbells, be careful: Your workout gear may be impacted by a safety recall.

BowFlex parent company Johnson Health Tech Trading has issued a recall for BowFlex adjustable dumbbells due to a serious impact hazard that could result in injury to users—the company says there have been over 300 reports of plates dislodging during use, including 111 resulting in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes, or contusions.

This voluntary recall recall affects some 3.7 million previously sold BowFlex products (some sold under the company’s former name, Nautilus, Inc.) Here’s what to do if your BowFlex dumbbells are affected by this recall.

Which BowFlex products are affected?

The recall is for two popular BowFlex adjustable dumbbell models: the Model 552 (52.5-pound adjustable dumbbells) and Model 1090 (90-pound adjustable dumbbells).

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



