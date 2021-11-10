Spotty Showers Return To Florida Today

Wednesday starts with a few quick east coast showers. Then the day features good sun to start with building clouds and some spotty showers in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and minor coastal flooding is possible near high tides. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Veterans Day will see some sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring clouds, showers, and some storms as another front slowly moves into our area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature clouds, showers, and storms to start. Then look for clearing skies.. Saturday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a cool breeze as the front clears South Florida. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

A strong non-tropical low about 400 miles northeast of Bermuda has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical storm in the next few days. This system, whether or not it develops, will remain in the open waters of the central Atlantic.