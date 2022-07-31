Aunt May would certainly be proud of what little Peter Parker has come to accomplish in strange radioactive spider life. Even if he is a bit complicated, he has National Spider-Man Day working in his favor!

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Dikto in 1962 on the pages of Marvel comic books, Spider-Man has come to life in a wide variety of ways since then.

Although the date of Spidey’s first appearance in comic books is disputed (some say June 5, others say August 10) National Spider-Man Day is now celebrated on August 1.

It’s Spider-Man, not Spider Man.

Spider-Man is former President Barack Obama’s favorite superhero!

Marvel tasked the legendary Stan Lee with creating a new character. Stan presented his publisher with Spider-Man. The publisher was not a fan, claiming people hate spiders so why would they want a spider themed superhero? Instead, they met in the middle, and Spider-Man’s first appearance would be in Amazing Fantasy, a comic line that was on the edge of cancellation. On Spider-Man’s debut issue the company had unexpected record sales of the comic.

Spider-Man wasn’t actually going to be a spider-based superhero. Stan Lee actually wanted to base a comic on a fly or insect but decided on a spider.

The Amazing Spider-Man finally made his last appearance in volume 1 in the 700 th edition, released December 2012.

finally made his last appearance in volume 1 in the 700 edition, released December 2012. Spider-Man’s web dissolves within an hour and yet is strong enough to hold the Hulk.

Spider-Man’s web is faster than a bullet, in one situation Spider-Man managed to web a gun as the trigger was pulled.

Spider-Man is a very clever businessman, he has a doctorate and runs Parker Industries.

The filming of The Amazing Spider-Man was at Sony Studios' Culver City lot and the film covered 7 stages with its sets.

was at Sony Studios’ Culver City lot and the film covered 7 stages with its sets. For the film, The Amazing Spider-Man , over 1,000 people were employed.

In 2007, Marvel's four-issue Spider-Man: Reign depicts a possible future where Mary Jane dies of cancer caused by Peter's radioactive sperm.

Spider-Man buried his costume with his wife, Mary Jane Watson, after her death.

Spider-Man wasn’t the only amazing hero in his family; his parents were spies and died in a plane crash. They were agents of SHIELD!

The Green Goblin actually got Gwen Stacy pregnant and the twins later came back to battle Spider-Man.

Peter has been with numerous women including Betty Brant, Liz Allen, Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, and the Black Cat.

Spider-Man has died numerous times including in the storylines “The Other” and “Superior Spider-Man”.

Spider-Man is the most popular superhero in the world. In a 2021 survey by GAME, Spider-Man was the favorite superhero of 57 countries! Wonder Woman was the second most popular hero, being the favorite in 15 countries!

A real Spider-Man wouldn’t shoot webs from his wrist

Web shooters exist in real life

Spider-Man’s web shooters have three settings

Sony argued over mechanical web shooters

