Some Sun, More Rain; Tropics Heating Up

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, followed by periods of showers and a few storms. Heavy rain is possible in spots, and a flood watch continues for the east coast metro area through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will see partly sunny skies in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and some clouds to start. Then showers and a few storms will pop up in the afternoon. Look for a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see partly sunny skies alternating with showers and some storms on an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

It’s busy again in the tropics. Tropical Storm Gamma was approaching hurricane strength at midday on Saturday as it moved closer to the Yucatan. A hurricane warning is now in effect for portions of the Yucatan coast.

Elsewhere, the wave nearing the central Caribbean has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the last 5 days. A second wave, about halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, has a low chance of developing. Finally, a disorganized area of showers about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda also has a low chance of developing.