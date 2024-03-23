Sleep Hygiene Report: How Well Do Americans Really Sleep?

By Martin Seeley, Senior Sleep Expert – 3 min read

In honor of National Caffeine Awareness Month, recent findings from a survey conducted by MattressNextDay revealed a concerning pattern in coffee consumption and bedtime habits among Americans.

The survey found an alarming majority of Americans (51%) currently have no cut-off or are drinking coffee or caffeinated drinks within three hours of going to bed.

Sleep expert Martin Seeley also offers his advice on the dangers of nighttime caffeine consumption.

The US states drinking coffee before bed:

State % of Americans with no cut-off or drink coffee at least 3 hours before bed What time do you usually go to bed? Indiana 61% 10pm – 11pm Tennessee 61% 10pm – 11pm Virginia 61% 10pm – 12am Washington 60% 11pm – 12am North Carolina 59% 10pm – 11pm New Jersey 55% 10pm – 11pm New York 55% 11pm – 12am Arizona 54% 10pm – 11pm Michigan 52% 10pm – 11pm Ohio 52% 10pm – 11pm Colorado 51% 10pm – 11pm Georgia 51% 10pm – 11pm Texas 50% 9pm – 10pm California 48% 10pm – 12am Illinois 47% 9pm – 11pm Pennsylvania 47% 10pm – 12am Florida 44% 10pm – 11pm

The data found that 61% of respondents from states such as Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia admitted to having no cut-off time or are drinking coffee within three hours of bedtime. While residents are going to bed around 10 pm, data found that 68% of Americans sit and watch TV when trying to go to bed.

The survey revealed that many Americans are going to bed around 10 pm – while States such as Virginia and New York extend bedtime as late as midnight.

Martin Seeley, Sleep Expert and MattressNextDay said: “Establishing consistent sleep schedules and minimizing caffeine intake before bedtime is essential to feel well-rested.

Consuming coffee or other caffeinated beverages close to bedtime can delay the onset of sleep, reduce sleep duration, and ultimately lead to daytime fatigue.

As it is National Caffeine Awareness Month, Americans need to prioritize their sleep health by adopting healthier bedtime routines and being mindful of their caffeine consumption habits.

Coffee can have many effects on your sleep including disturbing your sleep pattern, reducing sleep quality, daytime fatigue, and increased risk of insomnia – so educating yourself on your caffeine is important to have a better healthy night’s sleep.”