Sizzling Heat And Afternoon Storms For Florida

Wednesday features lots of sun and dangerous heat from noon to about 6 pm. Some afternoon storms will develop, especially in the interior and east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be another day of hot sun and afternoon storms, with greatest coverage in the interior and portions of the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and the chance of a few showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The Fourth of July will bring mostly sunny skies to the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. Look for some storms to develop in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun to start, followed by widespread showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low off the North Carolina coast is not expected to develop before it interacts with a front in a few days. In any event, the low will remain well away from land.