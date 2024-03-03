Showers and Storms Return

Sunday features an early mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, followed by afternoon showers and maybe an evening storm in spots. The Gulf Coast will start the day with good sun, a few clouds, and showers, but the afternoon will be cloudy. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, some showers and storms in the afternoon on the mainland, especially in the East Coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, with a few suburban locations reaching the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun, along with some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will start with clouds and showers. Storms will be back in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.