Showers And Storms Return To Florida Today

Monday features hot sun and some clouds in the morning, with plenty of showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel much hotter, so drink plenty of water. A heat advisory is in effect for the eastern suburbs of Naples from 10 am until 7 pm on Monday.

Tuesday will bring some sun alternating with periods of showers. Look for some storms in the mid to late afternoon, and localized flooding is possible in some locations. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers throughout the day. Some storms will pop up in the afternoon again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will see periods of sun alternating with showers and storms along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see sun and periods of showers during much of Thursday, with some storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet now.