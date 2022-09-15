Showers And Storms Linger Around Florida Friday; Tracking Fiona

Friday features periods of showers and storms once again. Heavy rain and additional localized flooding are possible. But the east coast metro area will see a bit of sun, while cloudy skies will be the order of the day along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring a return to more typical September weather — good sun and some clouds in the morning and periods of showers and a few storms from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will start with good sun and some clouds. The afternoon will see periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Fiona as it approaches the Leeward Islands. On Thursday morning, Fiona’s maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and the storm was moving west at 13 miles per hour. Fiona will threaten Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend. There are NO threats forecast for South Florida at this time.