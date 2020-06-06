Home Weather Showers And Storms Keep Florida Under Flood Watch

Showers And Storms Keep Florida Under Flood Watch

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features clouds, showers, and storms again as tropical moisture continues to surge into South Florida.  The Flood Watch remains in effect at least into Saturday evening.  It will be breezy, and dangerous rip currents will be a threat at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches.  HIghs on Saturday will be in the very humid upper 80s.

Sunday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms.  We’ll see gusty breezes along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature sun at times, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Cristobal began moving north by mid-day on Friday, and it’s expected to become a tropical storm again over the water.  A tropical storm watch is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, and a storm surge watch is for portions of the Florida panhandle.  Cristobal is forecast to make landfall somewhere in the tropical storm watch area late on Sunday or on Monday morning.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

