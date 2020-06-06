Showers And Storms Keep Florida Under Flood Watch

Saturday features clouds, showers, and storms again as tropical moisture continues to surge into South Florida. The Flood Watch remains in effect at least into Saturday evening. It will be breezy, and dangerous rip currents will be a threat at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. HIghs on Saturday will be in the very humid upper 80s.

Sunday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms. We’ll see gusty breezes along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature sun at times, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Cristobal began moving north by mid-day on Friday, and it’s expected to become a tropical storm again over the water. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, and a storm surge watch is for portions of the Florida panhandle. Cristobal is forecast to make landfall somewhere in the tropical storm watch area late on Sunday or on Monday morning.