Showers and Storms Hang Around, But Sahara Dust on the Way

Thursday features some sun and plenty of clouds, showers, and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see morning showers and afternoon storms on a gusty breeze, while the Keys will be mostly sunny with a few showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few mainly afternoon showers and storms to the mainland as some Sahara dust filters into South Florida. The Keys will see good sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, a few morning showers, and some afternoon storms in spots on the mainland, while the Keys will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun with periods of clouds, showers, and storms, while the Keys will be sunny again. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

In the tropics, a non-tropical low is forming off the northeast Florida coast — part of a trough of low pressure associated with our recent unsettled weather. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature virtually no chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical depression.



