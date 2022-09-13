Showers And Storms For Florida Wednesday; Tropics Becoming Active

Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will be stormy much of the day, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see most of the showers in the mid afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there is also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds and showers with the chance of a storm in spots. Localized flooding is possible. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of showers. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will start with good sun, a few clouds, and a passing storm in spots. Showers will move through in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny morning. Look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic is forecast to move through the Lesser Antilles this weekend. While it has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days, we’ll keep an eye on it. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing through the end of the week.