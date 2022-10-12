Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday

Thursday features cloudy skies, showers, and storms which will last through the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Look for showers in spots during the afternoon and early evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies with just the chance of a shower or two in the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny again, but portions of the east coast metro area could see a quick afternoon shower. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is lingering in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. At midday on Thursday, Karl was about 200 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Karl was moving north at 3 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the Mexican Gulf coast. Karl is expected to come ashore there late on Friday.