Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday

By
Florida Keys News Bureau
-

Thursday features cloudy skies, showers, and storms which will last through the evening.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning.  Look for showers in spots during the afternoon and early evening.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies with just the chance of a shower or two in the east coast metro area during the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny again, but portions of the east coast metro area could see a quick afternoon shower.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is lingering in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.  At midday on Thursday, Karl was about 200 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.  Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Karl was moving north at 3 miles per hour.  A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the Mexican Gulf coast.  Karl is expected to come ashore there late on Friday.

