Showers And Storms Again For Florida; Keeping Tabs On The Tropics

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds alternating with passing showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and mostly afternoon showers with storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for Labor Day features mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Larry is strengthening as it moves quickly in the eastern Atlantic. At midday on Wednesday, Larry was located about 275 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Larry was moving west at 22 miles per hour. Larry is expected to be our next Atlantic hurricane.

Unfortunately, the Mid-Atlantic region isn’t done with Ida, which is now a post-tropical system. At midday on Wednesday, Ida was located about 45 miles south-southwest of Elkins, West Virginia. The system was moving east-northeast at 25 miles per hour. Ida is expected to bring very heavy rain, and flood watches are in effect for the Mid-Atlantic states, portions of New York and New Jersey,, and southern New England.

Tropical Depression Kate isn’t expected to be around much longer. At midday on Wednesday, Kate was located about 910 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Kate was moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the low in the southwestern Caribbean has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days, but it will bring very heavy rain to portions of Central America and the Yucatan.