Showers and Storms Again

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Thursday features periods of good sun alternating with showers and storms on the mainland, with the bulk of the storms in the afternoon and early evening.  The Keys will see clouds and showers again.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 80s, with a few inland locations topping out in the low 90s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, a few showers, and mainly afternoon storms on the mainland, while the Keys will see good sun with a few clouds and maybe a shower in spots. The gusty breeze continues in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening on the mainland.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  The Keys will see good sun, some clouds at times, and maybe a stray shower.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees  in the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms on the mainland, while the Keys will be mostly sunny.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mid-June mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.


Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

