Showers and a Gusty Breeze With Highs In The Mid 80’s

Showers and a Gusty Breeze

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, a warm and gusty breeze, and periods of showers during the day. Expect more showers and a few storms in the late night and overnight hours as a front moves in. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will bring windy conditions to the Gulf coast and a strong breeze to the east coast metro area. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, as well as some lingering east coast showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Monday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny but cool. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will feature another chilly morning, with lows in the 50s. Then look for lots of sun and a quick warmup. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a milder start, plenty of sun, and a few clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.