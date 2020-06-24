Shocking Number Of Americans Have Broken Quarantine For A Booty Call

Three in 10 Americans have broken quarantine to have sex, according to new research.

The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their sex lives in lockdown — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and found that while 58% of those surveyed are hunkering down with their partners, those who aren’t are living on the edge.

Aside from the 30% who’ve left their own homes for sex, 51% of those surveyed who have been quarantining alone have had a sexual partner come over to their home.

Another three in 10 respondents who aren’t self-isolating with a partner have had video sex and 18% have had phone sex.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of MysteryVibe, the survey found that 76% of respondents said they’ve used lockdown as an opportunity to spice up their sex lives with their partners.

Of those surveyed who are isolating with a partner, 78% are having more sex thanks to their increased time together.

But this may not be as romantic as it seems, however, as 65% of respondents admitted to having sex just because they’re bored.

And because of this increased frequency, six in 10 respondents shared that they’re experiencing “sexual burnout.”

Aside from burnout, 67% of those polled also shared they’ve entered a sexual rut and are becoming bored with their sex routines.

Within the past five years, 77% of those polled said they feel that sex toys have become more socially acceptable.

And this shows, as 18% said they often use them to spice things up and another 41% use them a bit more sparingly.

Despite becoming bored with their sex lives, 57% of respondents said they’re embarrassed to have an honest conversation with their partner about their preferences in bed.

Another 62% of those surveyed said they worry their partner will judge them based on what they like in bed, while 37% said they’ve unfortunately experienced feeling judged or shamed by a partner.

“Many people feel isolated when it comes to their sexual desires, but pleasure is something that connects all of us,” said Soumyadip Rakshit, CEO and co-founder of MysteryVibe.

“MysteryVibe creates products with purpose and starts catalytic conversations to make intimacy easy. Everyone’s ‘mystery’ looks a little different, but it’s a conversation we should all feel comfortable having.”

And perhaps to combat these feelings, 75% of respondents shared they’ve had to teach their partner what to do in bed.

Nearly half have physically guided their partner and another three in 10 have given their partners directions.

Forty-six percent of respondents even said they were a bit more dramatic and have moaned more than they normally would in order to send a signal to their partner about what they like in bed.

“Communication is the most important step to having more pleasurable, satisfying sex,” said Rakshit. “Get excited about exploration and trying something new – being honest with your partner can lead to amazing sexual discoveries for both.”

TOP WAYS RESPONDENTS HAVE TAUGHT THEIR PARTNER IN BED

Had a conversation with them – 57%

Physically guided them – 49%

Moaned more than they typically would to let them know they liked something – 46%

Given them directions on what to do – 30%

SEXUAL HABITS OF THOSE NOT SELF-ISOLATING WITH A PARTNER

Had someone come to their house to have sex – 51%

Have left their homes to go have sex with someone – 30%

Had video sex – 30%

Had phone sex – 18%