Sheriff Tony Vs Ex-Sheriff Israel’s Top Brass In Broward Court Fight Over Unused Sick Time

In a little-noticed state court battle, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is defending himself against several of his predecessor’s top brass. Tony has the advantage of using taxpayers’ dollars to defend his decision-making. So far, he’s losing.

Opposing Tony are Stephen Kinsey, former undersheriff to Sheriff Scott Israel and today chief of police in Davie, former Colonels John “Jack” Dale and James Polan and, in a separate civil case, ex-Major Chadwick Wagner.

The former BSO command staffers say Tony welched on promises made by Israel that BSO would pay them their earned, accrued and unused sick time leave when they resigned or retired days before Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Israel and replaced him with Tony on Jan. 11, 2019. Tony contends he has no obligation to honor any promises made by Israel “or any other man on this earth.”

“It comes down to (the discretion) of the sheriff. Not the previous sheriff, not the sheriff who made promises to people six years ago or on their way out the door,” Tony said in a Dec. 17 video-taped deposition.

Tony is scheduled to take the oath of office to continue as sheriff on Tuesday, Jan. 5.