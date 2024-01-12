Sheriff Tony Corralling Big Bucks For Reelection

BY BUDDY NEVINS

Broward Sheriff Greg Tony won reelection with roughly 63 percent of the vote four years ago. If contributions are any indication he is in a good position to win big again.

According to his campaign team, the sheriff’s reelection finished the most recent quarter with $754,772 in cash on hand.

Greg Tony

Notable is a $14,000 contribution from the firefighters and paramedics’ political action committee, plus thousands more from cops. The Broward Sheriff’s Office runs the paramedic and fire services in eight communities.

Campaign contributors don’t seem to care about the persistent controversy concerning Tony’s role in a murder when he was a youth in a seedy slice of Philadelphia’s inner city. Another teen ended up dead.

Floridabulldog.com, in particular, has been in the lead of exposing the questionable way Tony has tried to cover up his past. But again, the questions aren’t swaying this race so far.

Contributors upset with Tony have plenty of opportunity to give to other candidates and they aren’t. Three other Democrats and one independent have raised less than $100,000 and spent much of that already.

A news release credits the sheriff’s success in fundraising to “His leadership has ushered in notable improvements in school safety, training and equipment, transparency and accountability, and community policing at the BSO. Throughout his tenure, the BSO established a Real Time Crime Center, a Threat Management Division, and inaugurated a new Research, Development, and Training Center.”

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.