Severe Storm Threat on Wednesday

Wednesday will be a stormy day around South Florida, and some of the storms are likely to be severe. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning are possible, and small hail and an isolated tornado are not out of the question. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on what will definitely not be a beach day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds, but an afternoon storm or two will be possible in the East Coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a warm and gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers as a front moves in. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.