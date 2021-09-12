Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $500,000 to Tampa Bay Charities

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $500,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities today, which helped commemorate Hard Rock International’s 50th anniversary.
The total $500,000 donation comes on the heels of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa reaching $1 billion in jackpots paid out so far in 2021. On August 28, Duane Kelloway, a Spring Hill, Florida resident and hospital nurse who treats COVID patients, won a $112,245 2022 BMW X7 M50i as part of the jackpot milestone celebration.
“From day one, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has been a proud, active and supporting member of the Tampa Bay community,” said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. “It’s special that we’re able to stage this charity donation event in conjunction with Hard Rock’s 50th anniversary, while also marking the second anniversary of our $700 million expansion grand celebration.”
The 50 area charities receiving $10,000 each during a reception inside Hard Rock Event Center included:
- 13 Ugly Men
- American Cancer Society
- Armed Forces Family Foundation
- Best Buddies Tampa Bay
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay
- Boys & Girls Club
- Bullard Family Foundation
- Children’s Cancer Center
- Children’s Dream Fund
- Copperhead’s Charities
- David A. Straz Center
- Derrick Brooks Charities
- Feeding Tampa Bay
- Florida Aquarium
- Glazer Children’s Museum
- Gramatica Family Foundation
- Habitat for Humanity
- HCSO Charities, Inc.
- Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay
- JDRF
- John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
- Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- MADD
- Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
- Meals On Wheels
- Mike Alstott Family Foundation
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
- Onbikes
- Paint Your Heart Out
- Pier 60 Daily Sunsets
- Redefining Refuge
- RISE Tampa Our Police Foundation
- Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Ryan Nece Foundation
- Skyway 10k
- Special Operations Warrior Foundation
- St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation
- St. Pete Pride
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation
- Tampa Bay History Center
- Tampa Bay Sports Commission – Forever 55
- Tampa General Hospital Foundation
- Tampa Museum of Art
- Tampa Pride
- The Lightning Foundation
- The Spring of Tampa Bay
- ZooTampa
